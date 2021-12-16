Widercoin Trading Down 22.6% Over Last Week (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Widercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Widercoin has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. Widercoin has a total market capitalization of $47,853.69 and $3,278.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00054556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,959.52 or 0.08253121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00078608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,904.36 or 0.99850529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00051626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002681 BTC.

About Widercoin

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

