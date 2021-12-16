William Blair Comments on The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note issued on Monday, December 13th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. William Blair also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

HAIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.99.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 163,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 232,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 86,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,843,000 after buying an additional 18,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.