Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.34.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $234.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.42 and a 200 day moving average of $231.68. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $197.63 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

In related news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $6,693,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,130,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $4,605,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 173.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 216,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 301,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

