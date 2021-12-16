Wing (WING) Trading Down 4.4% This Week

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last week, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wing coin can now be bought for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular exchanges. Wing has a market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00056164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.46 or 0.08362374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00078598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,253.43 or 1.00215435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00052700 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

