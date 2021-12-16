WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of World Acceptance worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 107.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 565.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 142,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.09, for a total transaction of $47,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,083 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,450. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $245.14 on Thursday. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $97.13 and a 1-year high of $261.23. The company has a current ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.47.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

