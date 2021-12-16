WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COKE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 145.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 39.5% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 17.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $554.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.96. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.14 and a 12 month high of $605.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $481.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.99.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 4.35%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.97%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

