WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $42.16 on Thursday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $756.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

