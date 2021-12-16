WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 29,482 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 29,482 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE VZ opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $60.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.