WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $3.04 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after buying an additional 8,928,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after buying an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after buying an additional 4,513,275 shares during the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $862,284,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $39,990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 95,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $17,063,927.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,103,413 shares of company stock valued at $204,141,683. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.47.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $168.14 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.91 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.68.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.