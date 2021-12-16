WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Trading Down 0.5%

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.50 and last traded at $43.71. Approximately 86,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 109,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.93.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTSX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 14.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 11,463 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the second quarter worth about $6,408,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 58.5% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 113,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 42,027 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 57.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 18,951 shares in the last quarter.

