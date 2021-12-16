WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Down 49.0% in November

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the November 15th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2,562.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DGRW traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.20. The stock had a trading volume of 594 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,697. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.22. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $65.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

