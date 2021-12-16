WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Stock Price Down 2.9%

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.69. Approximately 3,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 827,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAPS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 822.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

