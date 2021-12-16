Woodcoin (LOG) Price Tops $0.0664 on Top Exchanges

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 16th. Woodcoin has a market cap of $533,825.61 and $66,213.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0664 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,772.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.86 or 0.08307877 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.29 or 0.00312499 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.71 or 0.00918347 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00073948 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007518 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.41 or 0.00392289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.23 or 0.00260044 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.