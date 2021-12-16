Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) vs. PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Head-To-Head Survey

Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Woodside Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Woodside Petroleum and PermRock Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Petroleum N/A N/A N/A PermRock Royalty Trust 87.37% 6.43% 6.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Woodside Petroleum and PermRock Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Petroleum 0 0 2 0 3.00 PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Woodside Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $21.28, suggesting a potential upside of 35.33%. Given Woodside Petroleum’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Woodside Petroleum is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Woodside Petroleum and PermRock Royalty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Petroleum $3.60 billion 4.24 -$4.03 billion N/A N/A PermRock Royalty Trust $3.19 million 25.87 $1.91 million $0.46 14.74

PermRock Royalty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Woodside Petroleum.

Risk & Volatility

Woodside Petroleum has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Woodside Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. PermRock Royalty Trust pays out 163.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PermRock Royalty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PermRock Royalty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats Woodside Petroleum on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodside Petroleum

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures. The Pluto segment engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of liquefied natural gas in assigned permit areas. The Australia Oil segment involves in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of crude oil, condensate and liquefied petroleum gas and pipeline natural gas in assigned permit areas including Laminaria, Mutineer-Exeter and Enfield, Vincent, Otway and Stybarrow ventures. The Wheatstone segment involves the exploration, evaluation, and development of liquefied natural gas and condensate. The Other segment comprises the activities undertaken by exploration, international and Sunrise Business Units. The company was founded on July 26, 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

