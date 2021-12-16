Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will post sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Two analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. Workday posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on WDAY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.11.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,577 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.48, for a total value of $686,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,604,604.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 625,517 shares of company stock valued at $162,682,147. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $279.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,102.79, a P/E/G ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $217.60 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

