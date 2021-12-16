WorkQuest Token Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (CURRENCY:WQT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. WorkQuest Token has a market cap of $983,501.30 and $135,273.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0481 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WorkQuest Token

WorkQuest Token is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,467,448 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

WorkQuest Token Coin Trading

