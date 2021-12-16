Wownero (WOW) Market Cap Achieves $6.98 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last week, Wownero has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $6.98 million and $19,386.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00054465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Wownero Profile

WOW is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

