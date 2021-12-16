WOWswap Price Tops $8.90 (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 16th. WOWswap has a market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $519,206.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for about $8.90 or 0.00018628 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00054465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,932.83 or 0.08232456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00078533 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,705.61 or 0.99860502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00051216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002662 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,663 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.