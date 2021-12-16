Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last Week

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $7.16 or 0.00014885 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $469,911.48 and approximately $1,041.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00054958 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.35 or 0.08305559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00078106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,043.83 or 0.99848763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00052060 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.