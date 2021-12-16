Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Trading Down 6.3%

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND)’s stock price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 148,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 82,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15.

Xander Resources Company Profile (CVE:XND)

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company holds interests in the Senneville West Property that comprises 80 claims located in Quebec; and the Senneville East Property comprising 62 claims located in Quebec.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Xander Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xander Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.