Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Xencor reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.63 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XNCR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

NASDAQ XNCR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.36. 569,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,649. Xencor has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $58.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Xencor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,246,000 after acquiring an additional 164,248 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 3.7% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 197,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the third quarter worth about $567,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Xencor by 39.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.