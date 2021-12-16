Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM) rose 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 223,506 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 90,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$15.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Get Ximen Mining alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson sold 446,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total value of C$111,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,585,737 shares in the company, valued at C$1,396,434.25.

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Elm Tree Minerals Inc and changed its name to Ximen Mining Corp.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Ximen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ximen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.