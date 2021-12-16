Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $119.75 on Thursday. Xylem has a one year low of $94.63 and a one year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,713,136 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.