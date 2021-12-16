Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on XYL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.30.

XYL traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.64. 1,668,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,906. Xylem has a 12-month low of $94.63 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.70 and a 200 day moving average of $125.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,713,136 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Xylem by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 339.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

