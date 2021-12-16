YAM V3 Price Down 23.3% This Week (YAM)

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last week, YAM V3 has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. One YAM V3 coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM V3 has a market cap of $3.65 million and $3.50 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00040344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.90 or 0.00207390 BTC.

About YAM V3

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,056,251 coins and its circulating supply is 12,874,601 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance . The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

