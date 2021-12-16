Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Short Interest Up 90.0% in November

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,000,000 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the November 15th total of 18,420,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUY stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.83. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

AUY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.26.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

