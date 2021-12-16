Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.66

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.66 and last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 30167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DBS Vickers lowered shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

