YF Link (YFL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $577,301.00

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 16th. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for about $259.95 or 0.00539375 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, YF Link has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar. YF Link has a market capitalization of $13.39 million and approximately $577,301.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

YF Link Coin Profile

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

