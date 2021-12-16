YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) Market Cap Tops $1.25 Million

YFDAI.FINANCE (CURRENCY:YF-DAI) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 16th. YFDAI.FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can currently be bought for approximately $314.12 or 0.00652076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00055475 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.40 or 0.08352165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00078678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,178.40 or 1.00013322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00053124 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002687 BTC.

About YFDAI.FINANCE

YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF . The official website for YFDAI.FINANCE is yfdai.finance

YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFDAI.FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFDAI.FINANCE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YFDAI.FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

