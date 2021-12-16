YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 843 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,690 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after buying an additional 843,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,856,565,000 after purchasing an additional 983,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,210,285,000 after purchasing an additional 536,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

NYSE WMT opened at $145.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.35. The stock has a market cap of $404.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total transaction of $55,118,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,360,553 shares of company stock valued at $891,513,299. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.