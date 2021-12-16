YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 931 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

NYSE:JPM opened at $157.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $466.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $118.27 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

