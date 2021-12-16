YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 475 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.7% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $11,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $212.31 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.88.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

