Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,386 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $9,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 12.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Yum China by 66.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Yum China by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 138,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of YUMC opened at $47.81 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YUMC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.