YUMMY Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (YUMMY)

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $7.25 million and approximately $199,763.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YUMMY has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00055105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.61 or 0.08327296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00078357 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,021.37 or 0.99831980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00052251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002666 BTC.

About YUMMY

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,744,074,802 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

