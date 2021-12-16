Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.83 Million

Equities analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will report sales of $156.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.66 million and the highest is $163.00 million. GCM Grosvenor reported sales of $155.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year sales of $494.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $484.47 million to $504.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $524.57 million, with estimates ranging from $518.94 million to $530.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GCM Grosvenor.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 59.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 821,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after buying an additional 305,593 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 28.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,081,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 34,659 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 20.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,419,000 after purchasing an additional 318,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the third quarter worth approximately $3,737,000. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39. GCM Grosvenor has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 0.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.07%.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCM Grosvenor (GCMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.