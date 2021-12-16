Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will announce $37.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.53 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $28.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year sales of $116.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.11 million to $119.12 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $138.37 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $144.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 151.36%.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $905.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average is $24.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,571,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,421,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 1,084.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,615 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,889,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,480,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,473,000 after purchasing an additional 721,649 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

