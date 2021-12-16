Zacks: Analysts Anticipate J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.29 Billion

Equities analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to post $3.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.18 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted sales of $2.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year sales of $11.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.86 billion to $12.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.55 billion to $13.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

JBHT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

Shares of JBHT opened at $198.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $202.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 48.1% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 27,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 96.5% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 956.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

