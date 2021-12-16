Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $291.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to post $291.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $293.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.20 million. Oxford Industries posted sales of $221.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 768.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OXM opened at $97.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.72. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

