Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.12). Seelos Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seelos Therapeutics.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEEL. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEEL traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.63. 57,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,397,046. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $166.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.77. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

See Also: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.