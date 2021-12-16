Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to Post $1.13 EPS

Equities analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.07. United Natural Foods reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

UNFI stock opened at $50.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.52. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,477 shares of company stock worth $7,295,089 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 19.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 14,963 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 96.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 53,268 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in United Natural Foods by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in United Natural Foods by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 27,798 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.