Zacks: Analysts Expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Will Announce Earnings of $4.42 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings per share of $4.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.48 and the lowest is $4.29. Arrow Electronics reported earnings of $3.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year earnings of $14.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.46 to $14.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $15.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.20 to $16.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

ARW opened at $124.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.47. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $94.25 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.17.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 29.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after acquiring an additional 29,930 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 23.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.