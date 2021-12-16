Zacks: Analysts Expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Will Announce Earnings of $4.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings per share of $4.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.48 and the lowest is $4.29. Arrow Electronics reported earnings of $3.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year earnings of $14.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.46 to $14.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $15.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.20 to $16.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

ARW opened at $124.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.47. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $94.25 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.17.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 29.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after acquiring an additional 29,930 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 23.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

