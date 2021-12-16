Zacks: Analysts Expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will announce $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. AstraZeneca reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

AZN traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,855,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,696,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.51. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

