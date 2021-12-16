Zacks: Analysts Expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.37). Las Vegas Sands reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

LVS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,965.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 95,159 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 45,345 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,549 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,836 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,874,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.96. 436,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,803,674. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 1.46. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

