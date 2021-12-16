Zacks: Analysts Expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to report sales of $134.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.34 million to $162.70 million. PTC Therapeutics reported sales of $118.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $500.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $469.70 million to $534.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $713.84 million, with estimates ranging from $596.35 million to $818.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PTCT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $38.01 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $206,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

