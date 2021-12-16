Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to post sales of $3.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.76 million. Akoustis Technologies reported sales of $1.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 189.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year sales of $17.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.60 million to $17.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $56.91 million, with estimates ranging from $53.70 million to $59.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 573.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on AKTS. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

In related news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,869 shares of company stock valued at $268,019 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 148,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after acquiring an additional 178,072 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,934,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,870 shares during the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,791,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

