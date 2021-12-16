Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.62 Billion

Brokerages expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to post sales of $44.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $45.26 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $41.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $174.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.73 billion to $177.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $184.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $180.14 billion to $187.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average of $52.67. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

