Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to Post $0.30 EPS

Brokerages expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.32. Corsair Gaming posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $391.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.56.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $21.68. 1,886,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,593. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 40.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 25,026 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the second quarter worth $1,637,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 12.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

