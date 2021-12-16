Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.05 Billion

Brokerages expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to announce sales of $4.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.09 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $3.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year sales of $15.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.36 billion to $15.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.26 billion to $16.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Fiserv stock opened at $103.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 104,934 shares worth $10,677,829. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Fiserv by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in Fiserv by 616.3% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Fiserv by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,311 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Fiserv by 793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

