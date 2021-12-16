Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $347.95 Million

Brokerages expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to announce $347.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $345.60 million and the highest is $350.31 million. IPG Photonics reported sales of $336.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.24.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $170.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.35. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.