Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.97 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Zartler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $290.54 million, a PE ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $15.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -381.82%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

